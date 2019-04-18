POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vegan Vigilantes Arrested in Australia Over Protests. Did they Go Too Far?
07:52
World
Vegan Vigilantes Arrested in Australia Over Protests. Did they Go Too Far?
The fight against animal cruelty has divided Australia. Activists have broken into farms and slaughterhouses and chained themselves to machines. And they could face up to a year in jail for trespassing. Former parliamentary candidate for the Animal Justice Party, James Aspey, says the protests show people are making the choice not to support animal slavery. James Aspey Former parliamentary candidate for the Animal Justice Party #Vegans #Australia
April 18, 2019
