What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

'Netanyahu will turn Israel into an apartheid state' says an Israeli Journalist

Benjamin Netanyahu is set to form a coalition to lead the Knesset. Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy says it’ll be a government of annexation that’ll make the country a de facto apartheid state. But Ran Bar-Yoshafat disagrees. The former candidate for the New Right Party of Israel makes the argument that everyone in Israel lives under one roof. Guests: Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative Party Gideon Levy Haaretz journalist #Israel #Apartheid #Netanyahu