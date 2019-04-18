POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Netanyahu will turn Israel into an apartheid state' says an Israeli Journalist
16:30
World
'Netanyahu will turn Israel into an apartheid state' says an Israeli Journalist
Benjamin Netanyahu is set to form a coalition to lead the Knesset. Haaretz journalist Gideon Levy says it’ll be a government of annexation that’ll make the country a de facto apartheid state. But Ran Bar-Yoshafat disagrees. The former candidate for the New Right Party of Israel makes the argument that everyone in Israel lives under one roof. Guests: Ran Bar-Yoshafat Deputy Director of the Kohelet Policy Forum Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative Party Gideon Levy Haaretz journalist #Israel #Apartheid #Netanyahu
April 18, 2019
