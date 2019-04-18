Is US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Unfairly Targeted for 9/11 Remarks?

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is under fire again. This time she’s accused of making light of 9/11. But is she being unfairly targeted? Republican strategist and Hispanic Leadership Council President Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo, and former Democratic congressional candidate Tahirah Amatul-Wadud join the debate. Is Omar being provocative, or is this a manufactured crisis? Guests: Debbie Almontaser Yemeni American Merchants Association Tahirah Amatul-Wadud Former Democratic congressional candidate Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo President of the Hispanic Leadership Council #IlhanOmar #Republicans #DonaldTrump