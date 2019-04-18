The End of NATO? | Bigger Than Five

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
70 years after the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, has NATO outlived its purpose? Bigger Than Five examines whether the alliance is a source of stability or a threat to international peace and security. Guests: Admiral William J. Fallon Commander of U.S. Central Command, 2007-2008 Kurt Volker U.S. Ambassador to NATO from 2008-2009 Executive Director, McCain Institute Donald Jensen Editor in Chief & Senior Fellow, Center for European Policy Analysis Douglas Macgregor Retired U.S. Army Colonel & Author of “Margin of Victory” #NATO #BiggerThanFive #army
April 18, 2019
