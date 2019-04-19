World Share

Joko Widodo Claims Victory | Hong Kong’s Fight for Democracy | Israel Expels Rights Group

Indonesia's incumbent president Joko Widodo claims victory after early results reveal a comfortable lead. But his rival has cried foul, claiming widespread cheating. Plus, leaders of Hong Kong's Umbrella Movement have been found guilty and could face seven years in jail. Are the authorities going after democracy activists on behalf of Beijing? And Israel is set to deport a Human Rights Watch director. We ask him if it's because he supports boycotting the country. #IndonesiaElections #UmbrellaMovement #HRW