India's Jet Airways halts flights temporarily | Money Talks
05:45
A day after Jet Airways suspended all of its operations, some of its 20,000 employees took to the streets in New Delhi. India's largest private airiline has outstanding debts of over $1.2 billion, but has now ground to a halt after banks refused to throw it a lifeline. Neha Poonia reports from the Indian capital. We got more on the story from Madhu Unnikrishnan in San Francisco. He's the editor of industry publication, Skift Airline Weekly. #JetAirways #Aviation #Protest
April 18, 2019
