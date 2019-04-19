World Share

Mueller Report : Redacted Mueller report released to public

The Mueller report on Russian collusion and the Trump campaign - is finally made public. The document confirms that Russia did interfere in the 2016 presidential race. But the special counsel's investigation did not find enough evidence to link the Trump campaign to those efforts. The report also did not clear the president of obstruction of justice, saying it did not have enough evidence to file charges. #MuellerReport #Mueller #Trump