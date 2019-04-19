POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eternal Angst of Edvard Munch | Exhibitions | Showcase
Edvard Munch didn't want to paint 'pretty pictures to be hung on walls.' Instead, his motivation was to engage and provoke the onlooker which he did with one of the world's most famous paintings, The Scream. This haunting image of a figure encompassed by grief, mouth agape and hands covering his ears, has found its way onto everything from coffee mugs to t-shirts and even inspired movies from directors like Tim Burton. But now, as the British Museum is making clear this spring, there is much much more to Munch. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see 'Love and Angst', a series of deeply emotive works. #EdvardMunch #LoveandAngst #Showcase
April 19, 2019
