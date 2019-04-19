World Share

The Bulgarian Sadness of Georgi Gospodinov | Literature | Showcase

The theme 'Breakwater' is the idea that literature can create a safe zone for writers and readers to explore the social and political issues of our time. Whether that means staying near safe shores or exploring oceans of translated fiction. Attending the Istanbul International Literature Festival is Bulgarian author and playwright Georgi Gospodinov. In his most recent, award-winning novel, 'The Physics of Sorrow', the main character is a Minotaur, a creature portrayed in Greek mythology as part man and part bull. The Minotaur has the blessing and the curse, of being able to enter the stories of others by empathising with them. Georgi Gospodinov, Author of The Physics of Sorrow and Naturel Novel 0:42 #GeorgiGospodinov #Literature #Showcase