POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Edvard Munch:Love and Angst,Georgi Gospodinov & Printed'19:Multiple Choice | Full Episode | Showcase
25:32
World
Edvard Munch:Love and Angst,Georgi Gospodinov & Printed'19:Multiple Choice | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Eternal Angst of Edvard Munch 0:56 The Bulgarian Sadness of Georgi Gospodinov 05:38 Georgi Gospodinov, Author of The Physics of Sorrow and Naturel Novel 06:18 Shortcuts 13:17 Printed'19: Multiple Choice 15:30 Marcus Graf, Professor at Yeditepe University, Curator and Art Writer 19:00 #EdvardMunch #GeorgiGospodinov #Showcase
April 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?