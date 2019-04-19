POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Have Hong Kong’s Democracy Protests Failed?
03:25
World
Have Hong Kong’s Democracy Protests Failed?
Nine pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been found guilty for their role in mass protests in 2014 that called for freer and fairer elections. They were convicted on charges of public nuisance, and are set to be sentenced next week. It all began as a movement calling for less political interference from the authorities in mainland China. So, almost five years on, what - if anything - did those protests achieve? Abubakr al Shamahi reports. #UmbrellaMovement #HongKong #China
April 19, 2019
