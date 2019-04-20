POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What can be done to combat the growing threat of Islamophobia?
08:58
World
What can be done to combat the growing threat of Islamophobia?
An independent monitoring group, Tell Mama, found that in Britain, there was a six fold increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes following the New Zealand terrorist attack. What can be done to combat Islamophobia? Guests: Anne Norton Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania Salman Sayyid Professor of Rhetoric and Decolonial Thought at the University of Leeds #Islamophobia #ChristchurchAttack #HateCrimes
April 20, 2019
