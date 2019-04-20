POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Students tackle issues in the Muslim World at model OIC
03:55
World
Students tackle issues in the Muslim World at model OIC
High school students from around the world representing 56 Muslim-majority countries gathered in Istanbul this week for the second annual model OIC summit. Just like the real Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, these students tackled the big issues facing the Muslim world – from economy to war and political crises – working together to come up with even bigger solutions. We spent the day observing the junior diplomats learn their craft and put their ideas to work. #OIC #MuslimWorld #modelOIC
April 20, 2019
