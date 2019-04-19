POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tottenham Assistant Manager Jesus Perez: Exclusive Interview
08:58
World
Tottenham Assistant Manager Jesus Perez: Exclusive Interview
Beyond The Game Correspondent Lance Santos sat down with Spurs' Assistant Manager Jesus Perez this week and talked about Wednesday's remarkable victory over Manchester City, their next Champions League match against Ajax and how influential Mauricio Pochettino is for Spurs. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #TottenhamInterview #TottenhamChampionsLeague #TottenhamManchesterCity
April 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?