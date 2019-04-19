World Share

Tottenham Assistant Manager Jesus Perez: Exclusive Interview

Beyond The Game Correspondent Lance Santos sat down with Spurs' Assistant Manager Jesus Perez this week and talked about Wednesday's remarkable victory over Manchester City, their next Champions League match against Ajax and how influential Mauricio Pochettino is for Spurs. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #TottenhamInterview #TottenhamChampionsLeague #TottenhamManchesterCity