Ukraine Election: Poroshenko, Zelenskiy trade insults in debate
Ukraine's presidential rivals have traded insults in front of tens of thousands of people during their first and only debate. Incumbent Petro Poro-shenko attacked Volo-dymyr Zelensky's inexperience and claimed he was dangerously pro-Russia. In turn, Zelensky accused his rival of being corrupt. Francis Collings reports now from Kiev ahead this weekend's election. #UkraineElections #Ukraine #Ukraine2019
April 20, 2019
