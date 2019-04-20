World Share

Serbia Rally: President Vucic seeking to counter protests

More than a hundred thousand people have packed into central Belgrade, to rally in support of Serbia's embattled President Alexandar Vucic. The leader has been the target of opposition protests for more than four months, accusing him of autocratic rule. His critics say public servants were forced to attend Friday's rally or risk losing their job an accusation the government denies. Melinda Nucifora filed this report from Belgrade. #Serbia #SerbiaRally #Vucic