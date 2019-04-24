World Share

Separated families at US-Mexican border

Nora Sandigo is the legal guardian to more than 1,000 children of immigrant parents who have signed a document known as a power of attorney that enables her to care for their children if they are detained, at which point it might be too late to make such an arrangement where thousands of immigrants face deportation due to US President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance stance on illegal immigration. #USMexico #border #TheSquare