POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tijuana Migrants: Hundreds of migrants wait to seek asylum
02:32
World
Tijuana Migrants: Hundreds of migrants wait to seek asylum
Hundreds of asylum seekers from Central America are stuck at the Mexican border town of Tijuana, with little hope of getting into the United States. US immigration authorities have significantly reduced the amount of people allowed to cross the border every day. As a result of the so-called "metering" process, US border officials admit no more than 20 asylum seekers a day, while others are left waiting for months on end. Our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Tijuana. #Refugees, #Mexico, #LatinAmerica
April 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?