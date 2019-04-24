World Share

Tijuana Migrants: Hundreds of migrants wait to seek asylum

Hundreds of asylum seekers from Central America are stuck at the Mexican border town of Tijuana, with little hope of getting into the United States. US immigration authorities have significantly reduced the amount of people allowed to cross the border every day. As a result of the so-called "metering" process, US border officials admit no more than 20 asylum seekers a day, while others are left waiting for months on end. Our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Tijuana. #Refugees, #Mexico, #LatinAmerica