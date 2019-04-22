BizTech Share

Donations for Notre-Dame restoration surpass $1B | Money Talks

Donations to rebuild the 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris have surpassed $1 billion, after a fire ravaged the landmark on Monday. Politicians, charities and businesses across France and from around the world have pledged millions to the cause. The high-profile list of donors include billionaires Bernard Arnault and Francois-Henri Pinault, as well as French firms Total, L'Oreal and Agricole. #NotreDame #Notre-Dame #Paris