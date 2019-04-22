POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global investors moving out of emerging markets | Money Talks
07:26
BizTech
Global investors moving out of emerging markets | Money Talks
Emerging economies took a battering in 2018, and delivering the one-two punch were rising trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and better investment returns in the US. The International Monetary Fund has warned there are still a number of risks to global growth. But as fears of higher interest rates and a US-China trade war subside, will investment return to emerging markets? Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, Money Talks spoke to Daily Sabah's financial columnist, Taha Arvas. #EmergingEconomy #Turkey #TradeWar
April 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?