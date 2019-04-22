US to end sanction waivers against Iran | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
06:10
The US is moving to completely choke Iran of its major source of revenue by no longer allowing countries that import its oil to go unpunished. The Trump administration says it will stop issuing waivers to eight of Iran's main customers, including China, India and Turkey. The move could further cripple Iran's economy and rock energy markets across the globe. For more on these sanctions, we spoke to Ellen Wald, president of energy industry consulting firm Transversal Consulting, and author of the book Saudi Inc. She joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. #Sanctions #Iran #TrumpAdministration
April 22, 2019
