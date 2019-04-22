POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka Attacks: At least 290 people killed in Sri Lankan blasts
The Sri Lankan government says a local terror group was behind a series of devastating bomb attacks that killed 290 people on Easter Sunday. They're also saying they had help. Sunday's carnage has left many people wondering: could the carnage have been prevented? The Sri Lankan government says that answer is 'Yes'. TRT World's Jacob Brown has those details. #SriLanka #Colombo #blasts
April 22, 2019
