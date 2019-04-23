POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ruth Ware in Istanbul | Literature | Showcase
You wake up one day, to receive a letter, that is bequeathing a substantial inheritance to you when you barely can make ends meet. But then, you realise a little fault in this dreamlike story, the letter was sent to the wrong person. This is what happens to Hal, the main character of, The Death of Mrs Westaway, the highly anticipated fourth novel of the bestselling British author Ruth Ware. Ware knows very well how to keep her readers at the edge of their seats. It is the last day of the Istanbul International Literature Festival and the author herself is here in Istanbul. Ruth Ware, Author 0:40 #RuthWare #Literature #Showcase
April 23, 2019
