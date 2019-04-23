World Share

Could Trump be facing even more trouble after the Mueller report?

US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his long-awaited final report on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, uncovering 'evidence of numerous links' between Donald Trump campaign officials and the Russian government. But it wasn’t enough to support conspiracy. So, has Trump been cleared? Mueller says his report didn't accuse him of any criminal wrongdoing -- but doesn't exonerate him of obstruction of justice as well. So is it really 'Game Over' as Trump claims? Or will Democrats be able to agree on their next course of action? Hyder Abbasi reports. #MuellerReport #Trump #Democrats #RobertMueller #RussianMeddling #RussiaUS