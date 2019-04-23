POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel tells African migrants to leave or be jailed for life
12:31
World
Israel tells African migrants to leave or be jailed for life
About 40,000 African migrants are living in limbo in Israel. The government has refused to review their asylum claims and made them all illegal residents. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described them as 'infiltrators', and says they have two choices: Either they can accept a one-off payment and leave the country, or spend the rest of their lives behind bars. At the same time, Israel is seeking closer ties with several countries in Africa. But do friendly international relations bring any hope for Africans living within Israel's borders? Guests: Shira Kahn Researcher at Israel's Kohelet Policy Forum Yigal Shtayim Activist and co-founder of Levinsky Soup Adesewa Josh TRT World Correspondent #Israel #AfricanMigrants #Netanyahu
April 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?