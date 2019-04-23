World Share

What will US Democrats' next move be after Mueller’s report?

Robert Mueller’s report didn’t find enough evidence to accuse US President Donald Trump of Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election, even though he uncovered some links between campaign officials and the Russian government. So, what will the Democrats’ next move be? Will they still try to impeach Trump? Guests: Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo Republican strategist and President of Hispanic Leadership Council Harry Litman Former US deputy assistant attorney general #MuellerReport #Trump #Democrats #RobertMueller