'We Are a Resilient Society,' Sri Lanka's Ambassador speaks out on the Easter Bombings

For Christians, it was meant to be a joyful celebration of new life. But in Sri Lanka, Easter was marred by a massacre. Sunday's string of bombings that hit churches and hotels is the worst violence the country has seen since the end of its civil war a decade ago. We ask our panel whether the attacks specifically targeted the country’s Christian minority, and whether the government could have done more to prevent it. Guests: Pakeer Mohideen Amza Sri Lankan Ambassador to Turkey Shamara Wettimuny Oxford University Researcher of Sri Lankan ethno-religious violence Mohammed Hisham Former director of Sri Lanka's Halal Accreditation Council #SriLanka #EasterAttack #SriLankaChristians #NationalThowheedJamaath