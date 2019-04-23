World’s first Malaria vaccine tested in Malawi | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malaria kills around 435-thousand people each year, but now the world's first vaccine proven to prevent the disease is being launched in Africa. As well as the staggering human cost, the Centers for Disease Control estimates malaria has a direct financial cost of around 12-billion- dollars a year. And the economic impact is thought to be worth many times more than that, as Laila Humairah reports. For more on the story, we spoke to Sian Clarke in London. She's the co-director of the Malaria Centre at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. #Malaria #Mosquito #Vaccine
April 23, 2019
