BizTech Share

Online fake news a concern amid elections | Money Talks

Social media is playing a big role in India's elections. The country has the largest number of Facebook and WhatsApp users in the world. But the spread of fake news online is being blamed for polarising voters. As the third phase of the polls wraps up on Tuesday, many say social media security is a critical challenge India needs to address. Neha Poonia reports. #Facebook #FakeNews #IndiaElections