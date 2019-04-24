World Share

Qatar National Library | Literature | Showcase

Fusty, musty, gloomy, groaning with books on dusty old shelves is sometimes the mental image one gets of a library. But that won't be true when you step into the Qatar National Library. Larger than one hundred and seventy tennis courts, it's not only home to tens of thousands of books, but also a wealth of modern-day resources. After speaking with sneaker artist Daniel Arsham in Doha as you heard earlier on the show, Showcase's Aadel Haleem took a stroll through this village of books. #Qatar #NationalLibrary #Showcase