World Book Day | Literature | Showcase

Ernest Hemingway once said, "There is no friend as loyal as a book" while Roald Dahl believed that, if a person was going to get anywhere in life, they have to read a lot of books. And so, more than two decades ago, UNESCO declared April the 23rd 'World Book Day'. The idea behind that was to promote reading and literacy around the world. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter visited a library here in Istanbul which is doing just that. #WorldBookDay #Literature #Showcase