Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Beats Back Protests to Stay in Office

Nicaraguans came out in droves to call for President Daniel Ortega’s resignation. But was the anger over social security reforms the motivation for the demonstrations? One analyst on our panel argues that not only is Ortega popular at home, but dissent was sparked by the United States. Guests: Chuck Kaufman National Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice Benjamin Waddell Associate Professor of Sociology at Fort Lewis College #DanielOrtega #Ortega #Nicaragua