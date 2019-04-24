POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Beats Back Protests to Stay in Office
12:15
World
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega Beats Back Protests to Stay in Office
Nicaraguans came out in droves to call for President Daniel Ortega’s resignation. But was the anger over social security reforms the motivation for the demonstrations? One analyst on our panel argues that not only is Ortega popular at home, but dissent was sparked by the United States. Guests: Chuck Kaufman National Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice Benjamin Waddell Associate Professor of Sociology at Fort Lewis College #DanielOrtega #Ortega #Nicaragua
April 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?