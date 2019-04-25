Boeing profits down 13% amid 737 MAX crisis | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The 737 Max is Boeing's most advanced and fastest-selling aircraft. But after two fatal crashes and a global grounding, the plane that was supposed bring in billions of dollars has become a liability, at least for now. Paolo Montecillo has the details. And we spoke to Chris Roebuck in London. He's a visiting professor of transformational leadership at the Cass Business School. #Boeing #737Max #Grounded
April 25, 2019
