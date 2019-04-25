POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Syrian regime guilty of widespread torture in prisons?
Is Syrian regime guilty of widespread torture in prisons?
New evidence has been published that reveals systematic torture and mistreatment in Syrian prisons run by the Assad regime. Will that be a potential roadblock in peace negotiations? Guests: Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman and founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Ammar Waqqaf Founder and Director of Gnosos think tank Omer Ozkizilcik Security analyst at the SETA Foundation Lawrance Korb Senior fellow at the Center for American Progress #SyriaPrison #SyriaWar #SyrianOpposition #Assad
April 25, 2019
