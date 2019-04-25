Bosnian sisters sew up global fashion success | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Two decades after the Bosnian War, the nation's economy is still struggling as years of fighting destroyed much of the country's industries. Its fledgling fashion and textile sector had to be built from scratch. But now, one Bosnian fashion label has made it to the international stage. Sibel Karkus met the designers of Kaftan Studio in Sarajevo and filed this report. #Bosnia #GlobalFashion #BosnianSisters
April 25, 2019
