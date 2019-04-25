BizTech Share

Bosnian sisters sew up global fashion success | Money Talks

Two decades after the Bosnian War, the nation's economy is still struggling as years of fighting destroyed much of the country's industries. Its fledgling fashion and textile sector had to be built from scratch. But now, one Bosnian fashion label has made it to the international stage. Sibel Karkus met the designers of Kaftan Studio in Sarajevo and filed this report. #Bosnia #GlobalFashion #BosnianSisters