Facebook reports better-than-expected Q1 results | Money Talks
06:18
BizTech
Facebook shares are on the rise, thanks to better-than- expected revenue and user growth in the first quarter. Despite recent scandals involving huge user data breaches, it seems the social media giant's cash-generating products are as popular as ever. And even though the company's facing an eye-watering multi-billion- dollar fine, investors are still 'liking' it. We scrolled deeper into this story with independent technology expert David Papp, who joined us from Edmonton in Canada. #Facebook #UserData #Zuckerberg
April 26, 2019
