Snap elections for Spain after budget standoff | Money Talks

After suffering a severe recession in 2013, Spain's economy has made a remarkable recovery. It grew 2.5% last year, the highest rate of growth in the Eurozone. But the jobless rate remains twice as high as the rest of the economic bloc and officials say pension funds are running out of money. The government's been brought to a standstill by divisive politics. A snap election's been called on Sunday after the parliament failed to pass a budget for this year. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the economic struggle may continue for Spain's most vulnerable, even after the polls. We discussed the story with Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis and People's Party candidate. #Spain #SnapElections #Economy