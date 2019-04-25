POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Interview with Kelly Jane Torrance on Javad Zarif’s UN Speech/US-Iran relations
04:06
World
Interview with Kelly Jane Torrance on Javad Zarif’s UN Speech/US-Iran relations
Two days ago, the Trump administration threatened sanctions against countries doing business with Iran. Now, the Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif has hit back. He accused America of using coercion to stop countries who are complying with a UN Security council resolution, which allows the world to trade with Iran. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Zarif warned the US against new sanctions. #KellyJaneTorrance #JavadZarif #Iran
April 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?