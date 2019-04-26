POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Beasts of London | On Stage | Showcase
03:35
World
The Beasts of London | On Stage | Showcase
Imagine, if animals from woolly mammoths to rats, pigeons and even elephants could talk. The Museum of London's latest show they get the chance to do exactly that. And they do it by borrowing the voices of some of the UK's best-known names including supermodel Kate Moss and actor Pam Ferris. Showcase's Miranda Atty went on this audio-visual journey where the animals are the narrators of their own history through time. #TheBeasts #London #Showcase
April 26, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?