Does Spain’s Vox Party Represent a New Right-Wing Shift?
15:52
World
Does Spain’s Vox Party Represent a New Right-Wing Shift?
The Vox party is estimated to win about 30 parliamentary seats during Sunday’s election in Spain. It’s critics are horrified, calling the group anti-immigrant and anti-feminist. But a Vox official joins our panel, and argues that his party is not really right-wing. Guests: Ivan Espinosa de los Monteros Member of Vox party’s national bureau Luis Arroyo Former advisor to Spanish Prime Minister Jose Zapatero Carlos Conde Solares Senior lecturer in Hispanic Studies at Northumbria University #Vox #VoxParty #Spain
April 26, 2019
