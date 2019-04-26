World Share

It's Me, the Cow Whisperer

“It’s Me” is a short documentary series that focuses on ordinary people’s stories from around the world. Here is the first episode of the “It’s Me” project. This funny and heart-warming documentary is about an elderly lady, Sevim Ozturk, who lives on her own in a small village in Turkey's Black Sea region. She has dedicated her life to looking after her animals and vows she will never eat them. #Itsme #TheCowWhisperer #AnimalLove