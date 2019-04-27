POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US economy grows 3.2% in first quarter of 2019 | Money Talks
04:41
BizTech
US economy grows 3.2% in first quarter of 2019 | Money Talks
Despite trade tensions with China, a protracted government shutdown at the beginning of the year and a global economic slowdown, the US economy continues to fire on all cylinders. It grew 3.2 percent in the first three months of this year, significantly higher than the 2.2 percent expected. Tax cuts introduced last year have boosted consumer spending. But analysts say low inflation suggests the spending spree is already winding down. For more on this we caught up with Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #USeconomy #TaxCuts #TradeWar
April 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?