Measles Outbreak: Cases hit a 25-year high in US
02:29
World
Measles Outbreak: Cases hit a 25-year high in US
Staying in the US and health officials across the country are trying to battle the worst measles outbreak in 20 years. In the last few days, hundreds of students and staff at two universities in Los Angeles were quarantined. And in New York almost 400 cases have been reported. Officials are blaming it in part on the misinformation around vaccines. Courtney Kealy has this report. #measles #MeaslesOutbreak #US
April 27, 2019
