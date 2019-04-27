World Share

Spain Elections: Parties hold their closing campaign rallies

In Catalonia, many people still hope to break away from Spain. That's despite their failed attempt a year and a half ago. Many voters hope Sunday's elections will be the first step in that direction. But other Catalonians want to strengthen their ties with Madrid. Shamim Chowdhury reports from one of the most divided regions of Spain,, to find out how the elections will affect them. #SpainElections #Spain #elections