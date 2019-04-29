POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Idlib facility helps Syrian torture survivors
02:19
The War in Syria: Idlib facility helps Syrian torture survivors
Nearly 128-thousand inmates are still being held in prisons in Syria under the regime of Bashar al Assad. That's according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. Those prisoners are vulnerable to torture and face death. And rights groups report that Syrians who return from abroad,, could easily meet the same fate. Sarah Balter describes what life is like for one survivor. #Syria, #Idlib, #Torture
April 29, 2019
