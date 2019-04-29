World Share

The War in Syria: Idlib facility helps Syrian torture survivors

Nearly 128-thousand inmates are still being held in prisons in Syria under the regime of Bashar al Assad. That's according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. Those prisoners are vulnerable to torture and face death. And rights groups report that Syrians who return from abroad,, could easily meet the same fate. Sarah Balter describes what life is like for one survivor. #Syria, #Idlib, #Torture