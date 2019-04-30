Japan's 10-day holiday celebrates new emperor | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Over to Japan now where the country's new emperor will begin his reign on May first. To celebrate his ascension to the throne, the government has declared an unprecedented 10-day holiday. It's welcome news for local businesses hoping to cash in on the long break. Mayu Yoshida has more from Tokyo. We spoke to Seijiro Takeshita, the Dean of the University of Shizuoka's School of Management and Information. He says despite the government's efforts to encourage people to take a break, the Japanese culture of glorifying hard work is too deeply embedded, causing some to feel uncomfortable about missing work for a long time.. #Holiday #Emperor #JapaneseCulture
April 30, 2019
