NASDAQ hits record high as tech profits rise | Money Talks

07:35
Silicon Valley's giants have given investors a big lift, offsetting other stock losses amid market fears over slowing economic growth and corporate earnings. The tech rally has catapulted the Nasdaq to a new record high, on the back of eye-watering results from several of the big players. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on the Silicon rally, Money Talks spoke to Mark Skilton in the UK. He's a Professor of Practice in Information Systems and Management at the Warwick Business School. #TechStocks #SiliconValley #Nasdaq
April 29, 2019
