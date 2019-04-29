Energy trade conference under way in Istanbul | Money Talks

BizTech Share

A two-day energy trade and supply conference is under way here in Istanbul. Istrade gathers industry experts and businesses to discuss developments in the energy sector, and develop solutions to tackle challenges ahead. This year, the event takes places against a backdrop of a volatile oil market. Crude prices have been rallying since the United States tightening sanctions on Iran and announced it will no longer issue waivers for countries who decide to import Iranian oil. For more, let's bring in Serkan Sahin, joining me in the studio. He's an oil research and forecasts senior analyst at Refinitiv. He's also an oil research coordinator at Bilkent University's Energy Policy Research Center. #Istrade #CrudeOil #IranSanctions