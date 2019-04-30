The Allure of 'Alien' | Cinema | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ridley Scott's 'Alien' was released into cinemas in 1979 like a low-budget B movie. With its blue-collar futurism, bad robots and evil capitalists it introduced audiences to the dark, sinister side of space exploration. Not to mention creatures that came bursting out of people's chests in the same way, filmgoers' hearts might have felt while they were watching it. And forty years on, it is still doing just that. Ian Nathan, Author and film critic 02:16 #Alien #Movie #Showcase
