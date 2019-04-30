Turkish central bank expects 14.6% inflation in 2019 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's central bank has published its second inflation report for the year. Inflation currently stands at around 20%, after hitting a 15-year high of more than 25% in October. The bank has left its outlook for the year unchanged and has reported partial recovery in economic activity in the first quarter. For more on Turkey's Economy, Taha Arvas spoke to Money Talks. He's a financial columnist at Daily Sabah. #Lira #TurkeyInflation #Economy
April 30, 2019
